BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Sells $541,414.24 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $541,414.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.98. 1,253,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,000. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

