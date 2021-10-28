Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €28.50 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of GBF stock opened at €30.68 ($36.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.00. Bilfinger has a one year low of €15.06 ($17.72) and a one year high of €33.24 ($39.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Company Profile

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.