Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $255.07.

NYSE:BILL opened at $290.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.03. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $312.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.01 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $418,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $418,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,250 shares of company stock worth $60,229,471 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth about $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after buying an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

