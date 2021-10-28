Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Stock Price Down 3%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF)’s share price dropped 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 6,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 49,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.10.

Bioasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bioasis Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

