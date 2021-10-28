Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.09% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $547,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after acquiring an additional 908,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,268,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,576,000 after purchasing an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,140,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,688,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after purchasing an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of BHVN opened at $137.10 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.65 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

