bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised bioMérieux from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

bioMérieux stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of -0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.79. bioMérieux has a 52 week low of $105.65 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

