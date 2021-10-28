Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives C$11.96 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.96.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BDT shares. National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

BDT traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,260. The company has a market capitalization of C$540.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$6.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

