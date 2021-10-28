Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market cap of $93,084.28 and $17.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012534 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.90 or 0.00780977 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,534,727 coins and its circulating supply is 10,534,722 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.