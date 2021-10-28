BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.64% from the company’s current price.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.57.

BJ opened at $59.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,467.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,119 shares of company stock worth $6,245,298. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

