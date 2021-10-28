BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.73

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 3791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSU. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 85.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 94,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 40.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the last quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.