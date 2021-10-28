BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.73

Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.73 and last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 3791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund (NYSE:DSU)
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.