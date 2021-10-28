BlackRock Inc. Acquires 177,190 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,190 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.63% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $20,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 168,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

In other Magenta Therapeutics news, insider Kristen Stants sold 5,736 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $38,603.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,264 shares in the company, valued at $95,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

MGTA stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $377.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.16. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.