BlackRock Inc. Buys 388,166 Shares of Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.84% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $22,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 70.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $16.20 on Thursday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.