BlackRock Inc. Buys 608,158 Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $21,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEF. Barclays downgraded Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

