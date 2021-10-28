BlackRock Inc. Buys New Shares in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 682,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 11,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $281,285.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 58,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $1,204,765.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,877 over the last quarter.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 14.27 and a quick ratio of 13.50. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.