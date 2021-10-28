BlackRock Inc. Has $20.80 Million Stock Holdings in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) by 284.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,511 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Beam Global worth $20,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Beam Global by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Beam Global by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Beam Global by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter worth $217,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEEM shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of BEEM opened at $27.69 on Thursday. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $185.19 million and a P/E ratio of -33.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

