BlackRock Inc. Lowers Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,640,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,893 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of United Insurance worth $20,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UIHC. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Insurance by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $164.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $153.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. Analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hogan purchased 10,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 195,892 shares of company stock valued at $643,554 over the last 90 days. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

