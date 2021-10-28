BlackRock Inc. Purchases 16,051 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 611,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 357,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 260,143 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 315.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,903,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 44,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $24.79 on Thursday. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $53.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $146.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.79.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

