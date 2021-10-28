BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,512 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.55% of Donegal Group worth $20,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 3,058.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 84,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Donegal Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, Director Barry C. Huber purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.28 per share, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,247.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

