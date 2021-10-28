BlackRock Inc. Sells 101,087 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 101,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.04% of Luna Innovations worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Luna Innovations by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 803,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 181,578 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Luna Innovations by 805.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 164,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Luna Innovations by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Luna Innovations by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

