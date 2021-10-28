BlackRock Inc. Sells 193,808 Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,114,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 193,808 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $21,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 55,006 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 57.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 283,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 103,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TACO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a market cap of $303.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.01. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

