BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 51,255 shares.The stock last traded at $14.80 and had previously closed at $15.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 17.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 94,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 17.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 553.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 192,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.