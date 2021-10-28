BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.5% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.31. 30,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,123. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

