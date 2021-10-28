Blackstone Inc Buys New Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 169,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,081,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,453. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GH traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.27. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,851. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.52.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.