Blackstone Inc Makes New $14.47 Million Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 89,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,469,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.70. 1,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,617. The firm has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

