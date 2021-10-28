Blackstone Inc Takes Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,403,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth $1,105,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in KE by 462.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 133,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 109,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth $5,114,000. Perseverance Asset Management International lifted its holdings in KE by 361.2% during the second quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 40,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 31,351 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in KE during the second quarter worth $2,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEKE traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,515. The company has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC lowered KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.