Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

NYSE BXMT opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

BXMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

