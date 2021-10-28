Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Shares of BXMT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 12,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,507. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.