Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,921.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $197,691. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

