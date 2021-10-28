Bluefin Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 857.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,497 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Tailwind Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $4,088,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $992,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP acquired a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWND opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

