Bluefin Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 361.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,801 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $428,000. 38.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPOF opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

