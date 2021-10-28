Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $925,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 50,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

