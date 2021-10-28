Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 72.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $27.76 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 326,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.62% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

