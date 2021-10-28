B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.24. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $24.46 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

