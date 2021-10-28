BMO Capital Markets Increases Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $62.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 68.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.66.

HOG opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

