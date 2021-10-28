BMO Capital Markets Increases Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $62.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 68.80% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.66.
HOG opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.
Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.