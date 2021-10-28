BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €61.10 by Kepler Capital Markets

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €61.10 ($71.88) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.35 ($72.17).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of EPA:BNP opened at €57.82 ($68.02) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.38 and a 200-day moving average of €53.79.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.