Bonk (BONK) Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00049392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.82 or 0.00208848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00099562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bonk

Bonk (BONK) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com . Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

