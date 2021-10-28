Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $123.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target increased by analysts at Stephens from $100.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BOOT. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.16. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $103.39.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $849,682.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,960.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,056,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after buying an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boot Barn by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,968,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Boot Barn by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,136,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

