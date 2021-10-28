Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 25.08%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.50. 37,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.16. Boot Barn has a one year low of $31.21 and a one year high of $103.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 2.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.43.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 3,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $308,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boot Barn stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Boot Barn worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

