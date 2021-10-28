Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BXP traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,058,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,232. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.46. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

