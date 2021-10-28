Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Sells $32,715.00 in Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jodi Euerle Eddy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,222,000 after buying an additional 6,259,424 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 860.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after buying an additional 4,454,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 50,962,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,708,000 after buying an additional 3,033,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

