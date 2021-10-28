Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.