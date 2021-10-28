Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,574,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $30,443.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
