Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BSX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.42. 165,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,574,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

