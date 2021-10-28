Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.
BSX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.42. 165,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,574,745. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88.
In other news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 452,622 shares of company stock worth $19,821,545. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.
