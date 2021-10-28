Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BYD. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.20.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $67.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. Boyd Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 in the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

