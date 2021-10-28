Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,571. The company has a market cap of $290.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 330.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,550 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.20% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

