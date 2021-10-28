Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Brazil Minerals stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Brazil Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.

Get Brazil Minerals alerts:

Brazil Minerals Company Profile

Brazil Minerals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Brazil. The company explores for various deposits, such as gold, diamonds, lithium, rare earths, titanium, iron, nickel, cobalt, and sand. It holds 100% interests in the Minas Gerais lithium project comprising 43 mineral rights that covers an area of 57,855 acres located in the Brazilian Western Pegmatite Province in the municipalities of AraÃ§uai, Coronel Murta, Itinga, Rubelita, Taiobeiras, and Virgem da Lapa; and Northeast lithium project comprising 7 mineral rights that covers an area of 23,079 acres located in the surroundings of Parelhas and Jardim do SeridÃ³, State of Rio Grande do Norte, and SÃ£o JosÃ© do Sabugi, State of ParaÃ­ba in Brazil.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Brazil Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brazil Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.