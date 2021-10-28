Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the September 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,189,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Brazil Minerals stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. Brazil Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10.
Brazil Minerals Company Profile
