Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $360.37

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 360.37 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 380.50 ($4.97). Brewin Dolphin shares last traded at GBX 380.50 ($4.97), with a volume of 246,470 shares changing hands.

BRW has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.50 ($5.25).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 382.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 360.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.