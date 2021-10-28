Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.320-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$210.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.42 million.Brightcove also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

NASDAQ:BCOV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.86. 221,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Research analysts predict that Brightcove will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brightcove presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.60.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 39,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.23 per share, with a total value of $448,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brightcove stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Brightcove worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

