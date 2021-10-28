Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Decreased by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.8% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $44,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.90.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $56.94. The stock had a trading volume of 640,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,667,123. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $126.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

