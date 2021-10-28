Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Lessened by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,344,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 383,396 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.7% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $291,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.16. 596,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,667,123. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day moving average is $64.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

