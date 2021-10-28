Brokerages Anticipate Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $466.95 Million

Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report $466.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $472.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $453.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIMC. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altra Industrial Motion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

AIMC traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.13. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

